Almost a quarter of a million euro for Galway sports programmes

Almost a quarter of a million euro has been allocated for sporting programmes in Galway.

Galway-Roscommon T.D, Denis Naughton says 243 thousand euro has been sanctioned for Galway Sports Partnership.

8 thousand 400 euro of this fund will be spent on Women in Sports programmes.

Part of the funding allocated by Minister Shane Ross will also be used to develop the Sports Inclusion Disability Programme to help get people with a disability more active.

Galway Roscommon TD, Denis Naughton says the funding will help community groups and clubs develop physical activity programmes.