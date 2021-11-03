Almost 93% of population aged over 12 now fully vaccinated in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 92.6% of the population aged over 12 in Galway is now fully vaccinated.

Around 10% of eligible people in eight counties remain unvaccinated against Covid-19.

New HSE figures show Waterford, Wexford and Carlow have the highest uptake rates.

Figures up to the start of last week show Waterford has the highest uptake rate with 96.6 per cent of over 12s fully vaccinated.

It’s 96.4% in Carlow, 95% in Wexford and over 94 in Wicklow, Tipperary and Sligo.

Monaghan on 80.9 has the lowest uptake rate followed by Donegal on 81.3 and Laois on 84.7.

Those three counties are also at the bottom of the table when it comes to first doses.

And there are five others – Offaly, Longford, Dublin, Cavan and Kilkenny – where more than 1 in 10 people who are eligible for a vaccine haven’t got one.