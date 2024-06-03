Galway Bay FM

3 June 2024

Almost 900 patients on trolleys at UHG during month of May

Almost 900 patients were waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Galway during the month of May.

That’s the third highest figure nationwide, behind University Hospital Limerick at 2,285, and Cork University Hospital at 1,105.

The figure of 858 for UHG for May of this year is a slight decrease on the figure of 896 recorded in May 2023.

However, when compared to 2006, when INMO records first began, it’s an increase of almost 500 percent.

 

