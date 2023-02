Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are almost 90 patients on trolleys at Galway’s public hospitals today.

There are 56 patients without a bed at UHG – and a further 30 people waiting on trolleys at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

Both hospitals have experienced severe overcrowding issues in recent weeks.

Nationally, the most overcrowded hospital today is University Hospital Limerick, with 109 patients on trolleys, followed by Cork University Hospital at 63.