New figures from the INMO show there were almost 800 patients on trolleys at Galway’s public hospitals during June.

Over the course of the month, 637 patients were waiting for a bed at UHG, and a further 142 patients at Portiuncula Hospital.

The figure for both hospitals is considerably down on those recorded in May.

Nationally, University Hospital Limerick was the most overcrowded hospital in June by a wide margin, with almost 1,700 patients waiting on trolleys.