Almost 7,300 Galway students begin State exams today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 7,300 Galway students will begin their Leaving Certificate, Leaving Cert Applied and Junior Cycle examinations this morning.

Over 3,400 Galway students will begin their Leaving Cert this morning, while just over 100 students will begintheir Applied exams.

A further 3,700 will have their first Junior Cert exam.

Nationally, more than 131 thousand students are starting their State exams.

This year marks the full return of externally delivered examinations for all candidates since the year before the covid pandemic.

The numbers expected to sit exams this year has increased by 6% compared to the last time a full set of examinations was run in 2019.

The Minister for Education Norma Foley is wishing students well this morning and commended them for showing such resilience during the pandemic