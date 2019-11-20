Almost 600 waiting for psychology appointments in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 575 people in Galway are waiting for a psychology appointment

The figures released under parliamentary questions to Fianna Fail show 935 people are waiting for appointments in the western region which covers Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.

Of the 935 people on the waiting list, 394 have been waiting for over a year.

Nationally, over 9 thousand people were waiting for appointments by August 2019 with over 2500 of them waiting for a year or more.

Roscommon/Galway TD Eugene Murphy argues the government pledged 114 assistant psychologists posts for primary care services in 2017, but to date only 55 have been appointed.

