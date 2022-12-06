Almost 60% Galway’s small and medium enterprises are investing in upskilling the workforce

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 60% of Galway’s small and medium sized enterprises are investing in training and upskilling their workforce.

That’s according to research by business support and mentoring programme MentorsWork.

They also found that just over half of Galway’s SMEs understand the implications of tech threats, and almost half are up to date with automation and digitalisation.

Acting Director of the Small Firms Association, Elizabeth Bowen, stresses the importance of training and upskilling.