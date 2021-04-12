Almost 58% of Galway population stayed local in last week of March

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 58% of the Galway public stayed local within 10 kilometres of their home during the seven-day period ending 31 March.

The Staying Local Indicator compiled by the CSO shows little change in the number of Galway residents staying local when compared to the previous week with a very slight fall of 0.3% recorded.

Dublin continues to be the county with the highest percentage of the population staying local at almost 78%, reflecting its urbanised nature and access to services compared to other counties

This is the tenth in a series of insights on mobility produced by the Central Statistics Office.