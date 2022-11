Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 5,000 bed days have been lost at University Hospital Galway so far this year, due to delayed discharges.

Bed days are lost when a patient is ready to leave inpatient care but is still occupying a HSE funded bed.

The matter was raised by Councillor John Connolly at yesterday’s Health Forum West.

Councillor Connolly explains the impact it’s having on the hospital: