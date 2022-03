Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 3,700 COVID 19 tests were carried out at the Carnmore testing base in the first two weeks of March.

3,663 tests were carried out at the former Galway Airport site in the period.

It comes as there are 60 coronavirus patients receiving care at UHG today, with two in the ICU.

There are 36 patients receiving care at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe, with three receiving ICU care.