Almost 3,300 Ukrainian refugees have now arrived in Galway

GBFM Newsroom – A total of 3,291 Ukrainian refugees have now arrived in Galway, since the start of the Russian invasion in February.

The majority are located in Galway City, with the second highest figure recorded in North Connemara.

1,384 Ukrainian refugees have now arrived in Galway City, while in the county, Conamara North has the highest number at 540 people.

In the Athenry-Oranmore area, a further 516 Ukrainians have arrived since fighting erupted in February.

This is followed by 279 people in Conamara South, 185 in Ballinasloe, and 168 in the Gort Kinvara electoral areas.

The areas in Galway with the lowest number of Ukrainian arrivals is Tuam at 124, followed by Loughrea at 95.

Nationally, more than 54,700 people have now arrived here from the war torn country – including just over a thousand in the week up to September 25th.

