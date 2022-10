There were almost 3,000 households in Galway on the social housing waiting list at the end of last year.

Focus Ireland’s annual report for 2021 shows Galway had the fourth most households waiting in the country – behind Cork, Kildare and Dublin, with the capital having 25,797.

The organisation helped 1,288 households to avoid or leave homelessness last year.

Conor Culkin of Focus Ireland says despite progress being made on accommodation in 2021, the situation has worsened again.