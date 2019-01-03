Almost 26 thousand employed by IDA backed companies in the West

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 26 thousand people are employed by IDA backed campanies in the Western region.

According to the IDA, this represents a growth rate of 8 percent in 2018.

The group’s latest report states that an average of 102 investments were won annually by locations outside Dublin, compared to an annual average of 69 under a previous strategy.

These include Genesys in Galway, an omni-channel customer experience and contact centre solutions firm, which announced 200 jobs over three years.

The IDA says construction is underway for advance buildings in Sligo, Dundalk, Athlone, Waterford, Galway, Monaghan and Limerick and will continue in 2019.

Nationally, almost 230 thousand employees are working in the Multinational sector here – half of which are outside Dublin.

CEO of IDA Ireland Martin Shanahan says our regions are in competition with the rest of the world, not with the capital.