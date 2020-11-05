Almost 2,400 COVID 19 tests carried out at Galway sites last week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 2,400 COVID 19 tests were carried out at Galway’s two testing bases last week.

Carnmore carried out the large majority of tests during the period with 2,149 tests completed at the former airport facility.

A further 237 tests were completed at the testing base on the NUIG campus.

It comes as the the ‘R’ number is now estimated to be below 1, but the Taoiseach has said it’s unlikely restrictions will be eased earlier than planned.

Immunology expert, Professor Kingston Mills thinks the situation looks positive…