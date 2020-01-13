Almost 2000 homes without power in North Galway due to Storm Brendan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 2, 000 homes are without power in North Galway as the full force of Storm Brendan is expected to hit Galway over the next hour.

Almost 1, 900 homes in Kilkerrin, Clonberne are affected by a major fault, while several dozen homes in Dunmore are also without power.

The ESB is estimating that full service will be restored by around 2 this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the City Council is warning that although Galway has escaped major flooding, extreme winds and heavy rain are expected from around now into the afternoon.