Almost 2000 Galway children awaiting speech and language therapy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 2,000 children in Galway are waiting on speech and language therapy appointments.

Figures obtained through Freedom of Information show 906 children up to the age of 17 are waiting on further speech and language therapy, while 226 are still waiting on their first appointment.

An additional 600 children in Galway are on waiting lists for initial assessments for speech and language services.

Nationally, 685 children have been waiting at least a year for an assessment with a speech and language therapist.

More at 2 as Saoirse Brady, from the Children’s Rights Alliance, says vulnerable children are being left untreated at a crucial stage….