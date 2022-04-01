Almost 200 people in Galway treated for heroin addiction last year

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Almost 200 people in Galway were treated for an addiction to heroin or other opioids last year.

New figures obtained under freedom of information reveal 134 males and 51 females received treatment across the county during 2021.

Nationally, at least 8,800 people were treated for an addiction to opioids, of which two thirds were male.

The main treatment for opioid addiction involves methadone and the drug buprenorphine.

Dublin GP Garrett McGovern specialises in addiction services – he says there’s a lack of treatment services outside the capital.

Dr. McGovern says the problem also hits several age groups.