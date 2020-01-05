Almost 200 homeless people across Galway using Post Office as mail address

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 200 homeless people across Galway are using local Post Offices as their home address.

That’s according to new figures – which suggest there are significant levels of ‘hidden homeless’ nationwide.

An Post’s Address Point service – introduced last April – offers those without a home the opportunity to have a fixed address to receive post and access essential services.

According to the Sunday Independent, since then, 2,800 people nationwide have registered for the service.

Figures supplied by An Post show homeless people in every county availing of the service – shedding a light on the ‘hidden homeless’ living in every community across the country.

This includes those living with family, or ‘couch surfing’ with friends.

For example, Dublin accounts for just half of those using the An Post service – despite Government figures showing 70% of the country’s homeless are resident there.

In some counties, the number of people registered with An Post’s Address Point service is up to three times higher than the official homeless figures.

There are currently 196 people registered for the service in Galway – with the latest Government figures showing there are officially 326 homeless people across the county.