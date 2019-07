Galway Bay fm newsroom – 1-thousand-800 women are waiting for an outpatient appointment to see a gynaecologist at University Hospital Galway.

357 women in Galway are waiting a year or more to be seen, according to figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

Nationally, almost 30,000 women are waiting – a 4.4 percent increase compared to the same time last year.

