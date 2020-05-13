Almost 170 across West wait more than a year for HSE counselling service

Galway Bay fm newsroom – At least 169 people in the West have been waiting at least a year to be seen by the HSE’s National Counselling Service.

They are all based in Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.

These HSE figures, released under the Freedom of Information Act, reveal the waiting lists for the National Counselling Service across the country.

The stats involve counselling in primary care, along with those who’ve suffered a bereavement or need help due to suicidal thoughts or self-harm.

There are 10,151 on these waiting lists across the country.

At least 721 people have been waiting at least seven months, and 169 have been waiting over a year.

All of those on the list for more than a year are in Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.