Almost 1,500 people in Galway were admitted to hospital for COPD between 2019 and 2021.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that causes obstructed airflow from the lungs.

The figures from the National Healthcare Quality Reporting have been released ahead of World COPD Day next week.

Chair of COPD Support Ireland, Professor Tim McDonnell, says COPD has a big impact on hospital services: