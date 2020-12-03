Almost 1,000 women in Galway reported domestic abuse over last four years

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 1,000 women in Galway reported domestic abuse between 2016 and November 2020.

That’s according to figures released to Dublin Sinn Féin TD Mark Ward in repsonse to palimentary question.

The figures detail the number of unique persons per year that were recorded as the ‘injured party’ of a domestic abuse incident.

In Galway 282 men reported domestic abuse over the four year period as well as 971 women.

Close to 7,500 individuals nationally contacted Gardaí about suffering domestic abuse last year – that’s up from 4,755 in 2016.

The graph indicates that the figures for females rose steadily each year.

Sinn Fein Galway West TD Mairead Farrell says victims of gender-based violence must be supported.