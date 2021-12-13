Almost 1000 people make their way to Galway racecourse as next phase of booster programme begins

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

The HSE says 950 people received their COVID-19 vaccine booster at the first walk in vaccination clinic for 50-59 years at Galway racecourse today.

No major delays were experienced at the Ballybrit Vaccination Centre as hundreds of people were forced to wait for hours at walk-in booster clinics across the country earlier today.

Yesterday saw major queues at the Galway Racecourse with waiting times of over 2 hours for 60-69 year olds looking to receive their third vaccine.

The first clinic for 50-59 year olds opened today while a second clinic for the same age group takes place tomorrow afternoon with additional clinics due to take place at the weekend.

Those intending to make their way to any of the walk in clinics are being advised to check queue times via the HSE website and twitter account.