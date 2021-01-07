Almost 10% of staff at GUH off work due to COVID-19

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 10 percent of the 4,000 strong workforce at the Galway University Hospital Group are off sick due to COVID-19.

Over 390 staff at GUH were unable to work yesterday as they had either contracted the virus or had been identified as close contacts.

GUH comprises of University Hospital Galway and Merlin Park University Hospital.

Chief Executive of the Saolta Hospital Group Tony Canavan says the impact on healthcare staff is one of the biggest of the third wave and is placing huge demands on the health service.

He told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks that those impacted have provided great care and now are self isolating…

