Allegation that a camera hidden in Loughrea Lake changing facility was source of photo shared online

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are investigating an allegation that a camera hidden in the Loughrea Lake changing facility was the source of a photo shared online

Concerned locals have been seeking clarification on the matter

At today’s Municipal District Meeting in Loughrea, councillors were told the Gardai are now investigating the situation.

Councillor Martina Kinnane is relieved the allegation has now been passed on to the Gardaí