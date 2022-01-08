All time record of 26,122 new confirmed cases of Covid are reported

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Department of Health has confirmed a record 26,122 new cases of Covid 19 today.

The five day average has moved to 22,165 – only the second day since the pandemic began that it has been recorded above 20,000.

As of 8:30 this morning 917 patients are being treated for the virus – a drop of 19 on yesterday.

The number of people being treated for Covid 19 in the country’s ICU’s is at its lowest level since early November.

The latest data shows 83 people are receiving critical care – a drop of one since yesterday.

Of the 917 patients nationally being treated, 48 are in Galway University Hospital, down 5 from figures released on Thursday evening.

7 are being treated in Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe. 1 less than yesterday.

Nationally, 84 people are currently being treated in ICU…the lowest level since November.

There is no change to the number in ICU in Galway’s public hospitals with 5 in Galway University Hospital and 2 in Portiuncula.