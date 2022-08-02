All jobs to be retained at City Bin after sale of Galway firm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’ll be no changes to the workforce at the City Bin Co. following the sale of the Oranmore-headquartered firm.

That’s according to founder Gene Browne, who’s been speaking to Galway Talks about the sale of the business to Thorntons Recycling of Dublin.

City Bin was founded in 1997 and has since grown to serve thousands of homes and businesses between Galway and Dublin.

Gene Browne says there’ll be no changes for employees – though he himself will be leaving the business – and the deal will provide a more solid future for City Bin