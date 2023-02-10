All-Island rail review recommends link between Athenry and Claremorris

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Four abandoned rail lines in the Southeast and West could come back into use in the coming years.

The All-Island Strategic Rail Review proposes moving away from greenways and back to restoring Ireland’s rail network.

After 2 years of analysis, the All Island Rail Review recommends restoring multiple lines across the country.

The Journal says it contains proposals around reviving the link between Claremorris and Athenry and building a new track to link Letterkenny with Derry.

It also proposes linking towns along the east coast, connecting Dublin, to Rosslare and Waterford.

The Transport Minister has indicated his support for the redevelopment of rail lines, instead of turning them into greenways.