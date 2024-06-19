Galway Bay FM

19 June 2024

Taoiseach hopeful All-Island Rail Review update will be released before Dáil summer recess

Taoiseach Simon Harris says he hopes an update on the All-Island Rail Review will be provided before the Dáil breaks for summer.

Local Independent TD Sean Canney brought the issue to his attention, following the resignation of Eamon Ryan as Green Party leader yesterday.

The Taoiseach confirmed that Minister Ryan is due to bring an update on the review, which includes details of the Western Rail Corridor, to Government shortly

Simon Harris gave Deputy Canney confirmation that the process is still progressing:

 

