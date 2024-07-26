Galway Bay FM

26 July 2024

All Galway trains sold out for All-Ireland Final

All Galway trains are now sold out for All Ireland Final Day this Sunday.

Irish Rail says the five morning services, which includes three additional specials, from Galway to Dublin are sold out.

It’s also reminding people that pre-booking is essential for trips on Saturday evening, and for return trips on Sunday and Monday.

Customers are warned that no tickets will be on sale at station, and that ticketholders must travel on the specific train booked.

Irish Rail is pulling out all the stops to show its support for the team by arranging for the railway bridge in Athlone to be lit with Galway colours.

