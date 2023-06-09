All corners of Galway hosting events for Cruinniú na nÓg

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Events will be hosted across all corners of Galway to celebrate Cruinniú na nÓg this weekend.

The National Day of Creativity for Young People is being held tomorrow, with over 700 free events scheduled around the country.

It’s a collaboration between the Arts and Culture Department, the Creative Ireland Prorgamme, Galway County Council and RTÉ.

Cruinniú na nÓg is a one-day event, designed to empower young people to develop their creative potential.

Some of the highlights include a street peformance in Tuam, a drumming session in Oughterard and a dance and music workshop in Lettermore.

The tech side of creativity will also be represented with Lego Robotics and Coding Workshops in Moycullen and Carraroe.

A variety of artists will visit nine different refugee centres, offering workshops in print-making, circus skills, kite-making and music.

Libraries in Ballinasloe, Loughrea, Oranmore, Carraroe and Tuam will also host a variety of free activities.

The full list of events and booking is available on cruinniu.creativeireland.gov.ie]