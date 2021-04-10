All Cash Tripler Card nets Galway man €30,000

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – An All Cash Tripler scratch card has made a Galway man €30,000 richer after he scooped the jackpot top prize this week.

The Card was bought in Tesco at the Galway shopping centre on the Headford Road.

Speaking to the National lottery, the delighted winner said jokingly that he thought his family had already decided how the money would be spent but they will have a chat at home and then make a plan for what to do when life gets back to normal.

Meanwhile, tomorrow night’s Lotto jackpot is rolling towards an estimated €12 million making it a record amount for 2021.

The last Lotto jackpot to be won was in January when an online Limerick player won €8,530,884.