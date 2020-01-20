All banknotes tested in Galway study show traces of cocaine

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Every banknote which has been tested as part of a Galway study, has shown traces of cocaine.

Researchers at GMIT found the drug was on 100% of the money they sourced in the city.

This study was carried out by the Department of Natural sciences at the Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology between 2016 and 2018.

A total of 48 banknotes were collected from pubs and niteclubs in Galway and examined at a labatory in the IT.

Researchers found that every single note tested postive for traces of cocaine.

Dr Philip White led the study and he says the drug is widespread.

