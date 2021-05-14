All areas in Galway within national average Covid-19 incidence rate

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – For the second week running, all areas in Galway are broadly within the national average Covid-19 incidence rate.

The highest figure is in Loughrea, where the figure is hovering around the national average of 128 per 100 thousand people.

All other areas are well below the average.

Gort-Kinvara is at 98, Galway City East is 86, Tuam is 78, Athenry-Oranmore is 73, Ballinasloe is 71, Galway City Central is 67, Connemara South is 47, and Galway City West is 31.

There are less than 5 cases per 100 thousand people in Connemara North.

It comes as nationally, the five day moving average and 14-day incidence rate of the disease have both slightly grown in the past week.