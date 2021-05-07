All areas in Galway now have Covid-19 incidence rate below national average

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Every electoral area in Galway now has a Covid-19 incidence rate below the national average.

The highest rate is recorded in Gort-Kinvara – where there are 123 cases per 100 thousand people, compared to the national average of 134.

Next is Tuam at 120, Loughrea at 99, Galway City East at 98, Galway City Centre at 94, Ballinasloe at 92, Athenry-Oranmore at 85, Connemara South at 66, and Galway City West at 43.

Meanwhile, there are less than 5 cases per 100 thousand people in Connemara North.

Nationally, Milford in Co Donegal once again has the highest 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in the country – over five times the national average.

New data shows Milford LEA had a rate of 683 cases per 100,000 people in the two weeks to Monday.

That’s up slightly on 675 last week – and remains the worst in the country.

Letterkenny, also in Donegal, was the second highest last week, but it’s dropped to third highest this week.

It had a rate of 547 on Monday, down from 594 last week.

The second worst this week is Nenagh in Co Tipperary, at 594, and the fourth worst is Newbridge in Co Kildare, at 485.

17 areas had less than five cases in the two-week period, including parts of Mayo, Galway, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Kilkenny, Carlow and Wexford.