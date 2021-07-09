All areas across Galway have Covid incidence rate below national average

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – All electoral areas across Galway currently have a Covid-19 incidence rate below the national average.

The highest is Galway City Central, at 120 cases per 100 thousand population – compared to the national average of 122.

Galway City West is 114, Athenry-Oranmore is 94, Galway City East is also 94, Loughrea is 82, Connemara North is 64, Gort-Kinvara is 60, Tuam is 48, and Connemara South is 47.

Ballinasloe has the lowest 14 day incidence rate in the county by far at 18 cases per 100 thousand people.

Nationally, three areas have rates of Covid-19 that are over five times the national average.

Buncrana in Donegal has by far the highest.

On Monday, the country’s 14-day incidence rate was just under 122 cases per 100,000 people.

In the previous two weeks, 14 local electoral areas had less than five cases each.

But several LEAs recorded very high rates.

Buncrana had a rate of 881 cases per 100,000 people – over seven times the national average, with one in every 114 people testing positive.

Dungarvan in Waterford was the second highest in the country, with an incidence rate of 771.

The third highest was Carndonagh in Donegal at 625.

That’s followed by Limerick City North, at 389, and Letterkenny, also in Donegal, at 369.

Three LEAs in Dublin also had rates of over 300.