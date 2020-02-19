ALDI’s plan for Tuam foodstore hits setback following appeal

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Aldi’s plan to build a discount foodstore in Tuam has encountered a setback following an appeal to An Bord Pleanála.

RGDATA, the representative group for local grocery outlets, has raised concerns over a number of areas.

The plan led by Aldi Stores (Ireland)Ltd would have involved the construction of a single storey discount foodstore to be serviced by 97 car parking spaces.

It secured approval from county planners in December subject to 15 conditions.

RGDATA has since appealed that decision with concerns over a number of areas.

These include the inefficient use of zoned lands, urban design and visual impact, building height, carparking, traffic hazard and flood risk.