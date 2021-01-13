Aldi to recruit 31 employees for Galway stores

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Aldi Ireland is seeking to recruit 31 new employees for its stores across county Galway.

Opportunities available include 26 permanent positions across Aldi’s nine Galway stores.

The German retailer is recruiting more than 1,050 new store employees across the country throughout 2021.

The new roles will include 700 permanent positions and 350 temporary jobs.

The supermarket chain will be hiring managers, assistant managers and store assistants, for shops across the country.

Aldi will open four new stores in the coming months at Dunshaughlin in Meath, Douglas in Cork, Newbridge in Kildare and Bayside in Dublin.

With stores in Cahersiveen and Killarney in Co Kerry to follow later this year.

Aldi currently employs over 4,500 people.