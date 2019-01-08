Current track
Title
Artist

Aldi submits planning application for new store in Tuam

Written by on 8 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A planning application for an Aldi foodstore in Tuam town has been submitted to the county council.

The company is seeking planning permission for the discount foodstore with off-licence at a site at Glynn’s Hardware at Townparks.

The development will involve the construction of a discount supermarket with 97 car parking spaces.

It would mean the demolition of existing building and structures at the site.

For more on this story tune in to FYI [email protected]

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Concern about city delivery cyclists raised at policing forum

8 January 2019

0 0

Call for adjustment of traffic lights in Tuam to improve traffic flow

8 January 2019

0 0

Concern illegal dump in Gort may be organised operation

8 January 2019

Continue reading

Next post

SFAI Skechers National Draw Last 32 Fixtures Announced

Thumbnail
Previous post

Evergreen Health and Food store have sales assistants positions available

Thumbnail
AppStore GooglePay

DOWNLOAD OUR BRAND NEW APP TODAY!

THE ALL NEW GALWAY BAY FM APP IS NOW LIVE AND AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD ON THE APPLE AND ANDROID STORES.
ENJOY LIVE STREAMING, PODCASTS, VIDEO LATEST NEWS AND SPORT AND MUCH MORE, FROM YOUR PHONE.

Send this to a friend