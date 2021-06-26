Aldi submits plan to expand store at Galway Retail Park

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – City planners will issue their decision in August on a proposal to expand the Aldi store located at Galway Retail Park on the Headford Road.

The plan would involve a 73 square metre single storey extension to the south-eastern side of the existing building.

It also provides for a trolley bay and associated amendments to the car parking layout as well as a pedestrian crossing.

Aldi Stores (Ireland) has formally submitted the application to Galway City Council with a decision expected in early August.