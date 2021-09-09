Aldi submits plan for new store in Athenry

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Aldi has announced plans for a new store in Athenry, which it says would create 25 permanent jobs.

The new store would see Aldi investing 11 million euro in its construction, supporting up to 80 jobs during the build.

Planning permission is already in place for a discount store at the chosen site.

However Aldi has this week submitted a planning application to Galway County Council to slightly amend the scheme.

Under the proposal, the store would be powered by 100% green electricity, with 92 dedicated customer car parking spaces, 10 bike parking spaces and four electric vehicle charging points.

Aldi aims to open the 1,170sqm store on Clarke Street in late 2022 on the former co-op site, which has been vacant for a number of years.

In recognition of Athenry’s deep history as a medieval town and the medieval walls that still stand today, Aldi plans to incorporate natural stonework into the design of the new store.

Aldi has already conducted preliminary archaeological surveys on the site, which has shown potential archaeological activity in line with Athenry’s medieval history.

As part of the works, Aldi says further archaeological investigation and excavations will be undertaken.

Aldi currently operates nine stores in Galway.