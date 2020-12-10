Aldi set to lodge plan for discount foodstore in Ballybrit

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Aldi Ireland is set to lodge an application for a new discount foodstore in Ballybrit.

The German retailer plans to locate the store at a site on Old Monivea Road.

The development would see 80 car parking spaces, 12 bike parking spaces and four free-to-use electric vehicle charging points at a site on Old Monivea Road in the east of the city.

Under the proposal, 50 jobs would be created during the construction period and a further 30 permanent positions upon opening.

Aldi currently operates nine stores in county Galway.

The German food giant secured permission for a store in Tuam in July, having purchased part of Glynn’s Homevalue Hardware site on the Ballygaddy Road in the centre of Tuam.

It says 30 new jobs will be created when it opens in 2022.

The retailer says it’s also seeking sites in Athenry suitable for retail development.