ALDI gets go ahead for new Tuam store

ALDI has recieved permission to construct a new foodstore in Tuam.

The company has received planning permission for the discount foodstore with an off-licence at a site at Glynns Hardware at Townparks.

The development will involve the the demolition of existing buildings and structures on the site and construction of 97 car parking spaces.

ALDI has said the store would create 20 new jobs and that Glynns Bulk store yard would be moved to a new location on the outskirts of the town.

Planning permission has been granted with 15 conditions attached.

