Aldi confirms opening of three new stores in Galway next year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Aldi has announced plans to open 30 new stores across the country, including three in Galway

The German supermarket chain says it’s part of a 320 million euro expansion over the next three years.

The new Galway stores will be in Athenry, Tuam and in Ballybrit on the Monivea Road

Aldi already operates nine stores across Galway

Across the country Cahersiveen in Kerry, Ballina in Mayo, Clonakilty in Cork and Castlecomer in Kilkenny are among the locations it plans to open new stores in, next year.

Meanwhile, the Aldi store in Oranmore is awaiting a decision on a planning application to expand its car park

The development would bring the total parking capacity to 131 spaces.

The German retail giant says Oranmore is one of its busiest stores in Galway.