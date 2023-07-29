Alan Hughes to host LGBTQAI+ best dressed event during Race Week

Ireland AM’s Alan Hughes is to host the first ever best dressed event dedicated to the LGBTQAI+ community during Race Week.

Many are familiar with the Best Dressed competition on Ladies Day at the Races.

It’s a staple of the annual racing festival, and to many, it’s every bit as iconic as the horses themselves.

The Dean Hotel is looking to put a twist on the tradition this year – with Ireland’s first ever event dedicated to the LGBTQAI+ community.

The event will take place at the Dean Hotel on Friday, August 4th.

Categories include ‘most dapper in a dress’; ‘most stylist in a suit’; ‘most fabulous in an outfit’; and ‘most delicious in drag’.

Alan Hughes of Ireland AM says he’s delighted to host the inclusive and creative event, adding that he knows lots of drag queens and drag kings.

He’s predicting an outrageous and fabulous night – and it all kicks off at the Dean Hotel on Friday, August 4th from 7pm.