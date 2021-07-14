Aircoach to introduce Galway to Dublin service

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Private bus operator Aircoach has announced the introduction of it’s first Galway to Dublin route from the end of this month.

The firm will offer 10 services per day, seven days a week.

Pick up points will include GMIT and Athlone, with some services also including pick up points in Ballinasloe and Maynooth.

The new Galway to Dublin service will be introduced on July 29th and further information can be found at aircoach.ie.

Aircoach was founded in 2001 and its current intercity routes include Cork, Belfast, Dublin City, and Dublin Airport.