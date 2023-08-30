Airbnb travel added €54m and 830 jobs to Galway last year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Travel on Airbnb was worth €54m to the Galway economy last year, with the platform creating 830 jobs across the city and county.

A report from Oxford Economics has revealed the West saw the largest proportion of Airbnb-linked employment last year.

The short-term letting company reportedly boosted the Irish economy by 500 million euro in 2022.

However, the news has been met with criticism from an expert who believes it’s fueling the housing crisis by allowing landlords to put up short lets in rent pressure zones.

Dr. Rory Hearne, Assistant Professor in Social Policy at Maynooth University, says he’s seeing students locally struggling to find private rooms to rent long-term: