AIB to be Official Community Partner of Macnas for 2020

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway AIB is to be the Official Community Partner of Galway street theatre company Macnas for 2020

It will also be the main Sponsor of ‘Gilgamesh’, a Galway 2020 commission

It’s a new interpretation of the world’s oldest story about a king called Gilgamesh and his visit to Galway across four seasons in 2020

He’s two thirds god and one third human and he will play out in multiple sites and communities across the city, county and digital realm.

2020 will also see Macnas receive the Special Tribute Award at this year’s Irish Times Theatre Awards, in recognition of the company’s contribution to Irish theatre culture and practise over three decades.