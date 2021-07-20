AIB branch at Newcastle Road in the city set to close in December

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – AIB is set to close it’s Newcastle Road branch in the city by the end of the year.

It follows an announcement from the bank that it’s to close 15 branches nationwide this year and merge them with nearby locations.

The branch at Newcastle Road is set to be closed in December and amalgamated with the branch at Lynch’s Castle.

The vast majority of the amalgamations are happening in Dublin and Cork – in urban and suburban locations.

The Dublin branches to close include Donnybrook, Sutton, Sandyford Skerries, O’Connell Street and Dalkey.

In Cork, the Little Island, Douglas Court and Ballyphehane branches are among those impacted.

Their services will be amalgamated with nearby branches.

AIB says the process will get underway in September and should be complete by December.

The bank says it’s made the decision to close the 15 locations due to declining branch visits.

Customers do not need to take any action – and all affected customers will be provided with details from their bank.